On the outlook, Narasimhan said: "Despite topline headwinds, we remain committed to our long-term strategic goals and continue to prioritise brand investments. The premium portfolio continued strong growth momentum led by Colgate Visible White Purple, our advanced whitening toothpaste." Meanwhile, in a separate filing, CPIL said its board in a meeting held on Thursday declared a first interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for 2025-26.