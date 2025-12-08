Coca-Cola Pilots Paper Carriers in Austria to Cut 200 Tonnes Plastic

Circular Packaging Gains Momentum

According to the United Nations, the world is producing 430mn tonnes of plastic per year – two thirds of which are only used for a short period of time. The report further predicted that the equivalent of over 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped in our oceans, rivers and lakes. Plastic pollution, much of which comes from disposable packaging, is set to triple by 2060 if no action is taken.