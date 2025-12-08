Coca-Cola Pilots Paper Carriers in Austria to Cut 200 Tonnes Plastic

Coca-Cola pilots paper-based bottle carriers to cut 200 tonnes of plastic.
New design uses minimal material, 100% recyclable, and consumer-friendly handles.
Initiative aligns with circular economy goals and global plastic pollution reduction.
Coca-Cola in Austria is testing a new packaging solution for Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, and Mezzo Mix brands in Austria, by replacing the plastic shrink wrap with a recyclable corrugated-paper handle for soft drink multipacks, reported Economic Times.
The new design has been developed in partnership with DS Smith and Krones. This initiative aims to eliminate around 200 tonnes of plastic from circulation each year.
How it Works
The corrugated DS Smith Lift Up solution is built for six-packs of 1.5-liter PET bottles but it can be adapted for other sizes as well. It uses a paper band and a soft-grip cardboard handle designed to make it easier for consumers to carry their drinks more comfortably.
According to the companies, the packaging uses the minimum material possible and is 100% recyclable at end-of-life, reported Economic Times.
As reported by Packaging Europe and The Cool Down, the design features a recyclable paper-and-cardboard handle with a wrap around the bottles to replace traditional plastic.
DS Smith President Stefano Rossi said in a press release, “We are proud to partner on this innovative packaging solution, driving out unnecessary waste and single-use plastic. The DS Smith Lift Up concept was designed using DS Smith’s Circular Design Metrics approach, so it uses the least amount of material possible, reduces impact on the environment, and looks fantastic in stores and supermarkets.”
Reducing plastic use could benefit the planet, as plastic waste remains a major pollutant across the globe.
Circular Packaging Gains Momentum
According to the United Nations, the world is producing 430mn tonnes of plastic per year – two thirds of which are only used for a short period of time. The report further predicted that the equivalent of over 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped in our oceans, rivers and lakes. Plastic pollution, much of which comes from disposable packaging, is set to triple by 2060 if no action is taken.
Transitioning to recyclable paper-and-cardboard alternatives, like the new corrugated handle for six-packs, directly supports global moves toward circular economy models, endorsed by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Eliminating plastic packaging demand could help reduce plastic leakage into oceans, lower greenhouse-gas emissions and curb health risks associated with plastic pollution.