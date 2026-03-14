  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Brigade group enters industrial real estate to build 25 acre park in bengaluru

Brigade Group Enters Industrial Real Estate, to Build 25-Acre Park in Bengaluru

The park would offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space and will cater to the high-growth industrial sectors of the region, including aerospace and defence, IT/ITES, and data centres

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brigade Group Enters Industrial Real Estate
info_icon

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd will develop a 25-acre industrial park in Bengaluru to meet rising demand.

In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Brigade said it has forayed into industrial real estate, with the launch of 'Brigade Industrial Park', a 25-acre industrial development in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru.

The park would offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space and will cater to the high-growth industrial sectors of the region, including aerospace and defence, IT/ITES, and data centres.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The company did not disclose the investment to build this park.

In a separate filing, Brigade said its group company BuzzWorks, which provides managed office space, has leased 550 seats in Hyderabad to Dublin-based MyComplianceOffice (MCO), a global regulatory technology (RegTech) and compliance technology company.

null - null
Brigade Group to Invest about Rs 4,500 Crore in Hyderabad to Build 10-Acre Housing, Commercial proj

BY PTI

With this signing, BuzzWorks' total leased office space in Hyderabad currently stands at 1.1 lakh sq ft.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of the leading property developers in the country. It has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City. The company builds residential, commercial (office and retail) and hospitality projects.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×