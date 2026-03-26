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Bharat PET Files Draft Papers with Sebi for ₹760-Cr IPO

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of securities aggregating up to ₹24 crore. If undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly

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Bharat PET Files Draft Papers with Sebi for ₹760-Cr IPO
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Integrated packaging solutions provider Bharat PET Ltd has filed its draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹760 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹120 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth up to ₹640 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of securities aggregating up to ₹24 crore. If undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

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Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of ₹50 crore will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings, ₹35.8 crore for purchase of machinery and equipment and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 1998, Bharat PET is engaged in manufacturing a diversified portfolio of rigid packaging products, including PET bottles and jars, preforms, multi-layer co-extruded bottles, caps and closures, and tin containers.

The company primarily caters to the agrochemical industry and has an estimated market share of around 11% in India’s agrochemical packaging segment, as per a CARE report.

As of September 30, 2025, the company had over 500 moulds and served more than 1,500 customers across industries. Its key clients include Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd and Safex Chemicals India Ltd, among others.

Bharat PET operates four manufacturing facilities located in Delhi, Sonipat, Ankleshwar and Jammu, with a total installed capacity of 18,110.53 MTPA as of September 30, 2025.

On the financial front, the company posted a revenue from operations of ₹411.82 crore in FY25, and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹50.99 crore during the same period.

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