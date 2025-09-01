Azure Power to Settle Investors' Lawsuit Amid US Bribery Charges Linked to Adani Group

The case dates back to 2022, when Carson D. Gilbert sued Azure Power Global Limited and several of its top executives on behalf of all investors who purchased Azure shares between June 15, 2021, and August 26, 2022. The lawsuit claimed the company made false or misleading statements about its operations and internal controls. According to the complaint, Azure failed to disclose serious problems at one of its plants, including procedural irregularities, deviations from safety and quality standards, manipulation of project data and a credible whistleblower report alleging misconduct by certain employees.