Axiscades Bags Order Worth ₹150 Cr in Defence Space

Axiscades on Monday said it has bagged a new order worth ₹150 crore in the defence space.
Subsidiary Mistral Solutions has secured a significant new order from Combat Aircraft Systems Development & Integration Centre (CASDIC), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Axiscades said in an exchange filing.
The order is for the development of 10 Electronic Control Units for the cooling system for the Su-30 MKI (fighter aircraft) upgrade.
It was awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a forecast production order for an estimated 600 (Electronic Control Units), with a value of ₹150 crore over a period of five years.
C Manikandan, the CEO of Mistral Solutions, a subsidiary of Axiscades, said: "This order reflects our ability to design and deliver advanced indigenous technologies tailored to evolving combat requirements".
In July, Axiscades had bagged new orders worth ₹600 crore in the defence space.
The order involved the development and supply of advanced sub-systems for "some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms" being developed by leading Defence agencies like the DRDO and defence PSUs.
