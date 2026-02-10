AUMOVIO’s Indian GCC to Cut 1,000 Jobs as Part of Global Layoffs

AUMOVIO plans to cut around 1,000 jobs at its Indian global capability centre as part of a broader global layoff exercise.
German automotive technology firm AUMOVIO is planning to cut about 1,000 jobs at its Indian global capability centre (GCC) as part of a wider global layoff exercise. The company confirmed the cuts to Moneycontrol, citing a sharper focus on “market-leading technologies”.
The comment follows a January 27 announcement by the firm’s Frankfurt-based parent on a global restructuring that will result in around 4,000 job cuts worldwide.
“They will primarily be implemented at AUMOVIO locations in India, Singapore, Romania, Serbia, Germany and Mexico. For its sites in Germany, the company sees the need to reduce positions in a range reaching into the high triple digits,” the company said in a statement.
AUMOVIO was spun off from Continental AG’s automotive business in 2025. It focuses on vehicle electronics, software, sensors and systems for software-defined, connected and electric vehicles. In India, AUMOVIO Engineering Solutions develops sensors, braking and comfort systems, and AI-driven Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to enhance safety and reduce driver error.
“We are specifying our R&D strategy to sharpen our focus on market-leading technologies, accelerate development in areas such as software-defined vehicles (SDVs), intensify technology partnerships and increase overall efficiency,” the company told Moneycontrol.
It added that its 6,000 employees in India have been informed about the job cuts in line with local procedures and legal requirements.
Most of the headcount reduction is expected to be implemented by the end of 2026. With about 6,000 employees in India, the planned cuts mean around 16–17% of the local workforce could be affected, making India one of the hardest-hit regions in the global exercise.
Earlier, the company said the move is aimed at refocusing R&D spending on high-value, market-leading technologies, strengthening development partnerships and improving efficiency. AUMOVIO plans to cut R&D expenditure to below 10% of sales by 2027, down from 11.9% in the third quarter of 2025, as it realigns global R&D operations amid a challenging market.
CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt said AUMOVIO remains a technology leader in safe, connected and autonomous mobility, but is taking additional steps to boost efficiency. The company will prioritise value-creating technologies, invest in future-oriented areas and rely on both new and existing partnerships to strengthen its market position.