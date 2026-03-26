AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen to Retire; Amit Harlalka Named Successor

"As a trusted and long-serving senior executive, most recently as CFO at AM/NS India, Amit has proved himself more than ready to step into the CEO role. He has strong knowledge of the operations and has been intimately involved in the growth plans not only for steel, but also renewables." Oommen said: "I could not have imagined that we would achieve so much in just over six years. I have been supported by an excellent team including Amit, who is a strong leader with all the right credentials to lead the company during its next exciting phase of growth. I will continue to follow all the developments with great interest and of course will retain a close contact with both AM/NS India and ArcelorMittal going forward." Harlalka said: "The potential of the company is enormous, and I will be focusing on ensuring we can meet all this potential, starting with our aspiration to be accident free. We have a great team of people who are excited and motivated by the unique opportunity they have to help build Atmanirbhar Bharat. We will have a lot to do, and I can’t wait to get started."