AI Is Certainly Changing the Work of the IT Industry, Not Reducing It: Tech Mahindra CTO

So much work is getting created across every layer of this cake, whether it's infrastructure and managing the GPUs, managing the new data centre operations, or the new energy production that is required to power this infrastructure; or whether it is the data layer, where the data pipelines need to be curated and made available for the models to work. Or indeed, while the companies are creating models for global consumption, there are lots of models that are also required for sovereign consumption because of privacy and security issues. And of course, it's not like one context fits all, so you also need domain excellence.

So, Tech Mahindra, for instance, is in every layer of the cake that I described so far. Also, Tech Mahindra was the first company to create its own sovereign LLM in India called Indus. And actually, at the AI Summit, we're launching version two of Indus, which is going to be used across multiple languages for training in kids' education.

So if you look at this entire cake, while the world will get more efficient in parts of the cake, there are a huge number of new spaces being created with AI where companies like Tech Mahindra operate. As long as they're open to going after the various parts of the world in place for their strengths, they're going to grow. So I don't see the work in the industry reducing.

I think the work is certainly changing, but it's perhaps going to increase. The other thing that's happening with AI is the value of work, or the outcomes that you are able to create with AI, is now getting better. So the ROI of your investments is getting better. Enterprises are hence finding it more attractive to spend money on IT as opposed to other endeavours. So I see more money being spent on IT and IT services. And I also see that projects that used to take longer are now going to take less time. They are going to be more predictable and hence also create greater certainty of returns and better ROI. So from an enterprise point of view, they're going to spend more money on IT to create better outcomes for themselves and their shareholders.

So, as I said earlier, we are using agents and AI to create new experiences. In traditional spaces, we obviously have some of the coding assist agents and some of the other testing assist agents, etc. Overall, what we've seen is that the possibilities of what we can do with AI are amazing. More and more, we're seeing AI and Agentic AI being used in creating greater value and better outcome tasks.

So, for instance, for a large energy company, we're using agents. First of all, we've created a domain SLM which allows us to understand every equipment they have and every part of the manuals that are required to maintain that equipment and ingest that. And now, whenever there's a fault, people are able to very quickly understand that. Based on the history of the faults that are there with any of the equipment, we are also able to document predictive and preventive maintenance.

So it is not that the tasks are being replaced. These are works that never used to happen earlier. It just used to take much longer to get to fixing this equipment when it broke down. And there was no preventive maintenance being done for this equipment because it came from different places. There was no real way to understand everything that was going on. So using AI, using a bit of machine learning and a bit of generative AI, we're now able to create value that didn't exist.

So that's what we're seeing, more and more customers wanting to use AI for, which is starting to create better business outcomes than what were being created earlier.