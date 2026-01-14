HDFC AMC Q3 Profit Jumps 20% to ₹770 Cr

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 20% year-on-year increase in profit after tax at ₹770 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.
The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹641.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Also, revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹1074.3 crore in the quarter under review compared with ₹934.3 crore in the year-ago period, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.
The company's average asset under management (AAUM) surged to ₹9.25 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, from ₹7.87 lakh crore as on December 31, 2024.
HDFC AMC serves a mutual fund customer base of 1.54 crore unique investors, with a total of 2.77 crore live accounts.
The company has a vast network of 280 offices, over 1.06 lakh distribution partners and modern digital platforms.
For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, the company registered a 23% year-on-year increase in PAT to ₹2,236 crore, up from ₹ 1,822 crore a year earlier.
Revenues for the nine-month period rose 18% to ₹3,068 crore from ₹2,597 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Shares of HDFC AMC settled 2.62% higher at ₹2,554.6 on the BSE