HDFC AMC Q3 Profit Jumps 20% to ₹770 Cr

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹641.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI
HDFC AMC Q3 Profit Jumps 20% to ₹770 Cr
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 20% year-on-year increase in profit after tax at ₹770 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹641.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Also, revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹1074.3 crore in the quarter under review compared with ₹934.3 crore in the year-ago period, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company's average asset under management (AAUM) surged to ₹9.25 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, from ₹7.87 lakh crore as on December 31, 2024.

HDFC AMC serves a mutual fund customer base of 1.54 crore unique investors, with a total of 2.77 crore live accounts.

The company has a vast network of 280 offices, over 1.06 lakh distribution partners and modern digital platforms.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, the company registered a 23% year-on-year increase in PAT to ₹2,236 crore, up from ₹ 1,822 crore a year earlier.

Revenues for the nine-month period rose 18% to ₹3,068 crore from ₹2,597 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of HDFC AMC settled 2.62% higher at ₹2,554.6 on the BSE

