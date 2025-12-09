Adani said India is the world’s third-largest electricity consumer, but its per capita consumption remains "less than 1,400 kWh a year, less than half the global average, one-tenth of America, and one-fifth of Europe." Referring to the global sustainability debate, Adani said, "This narrative surfaced at the 2025 COP-30, where a report downgraded India’s sustainability ranking, arguing that our nation lacks a coal-exit timeline and continues to auction coal blocks." "Yes, we rank third in total CO₂ emitted. But per capita, our people emit under 2 tonnes — compared to 14 tonnes in the US, 9 tonnes in China and 6 tonnes in Europe," he said.