  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Totalenergies sells 174 stake in adani green energy for 2778 cr

TotalEnergies Sells 1.74% Stake in Adani Green Energy for ₹2,778 Cr

TotalEnergies has divested a 1.74 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy, raising ₹2,778 crore through an open market transaction

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Adani Energy Solution
info_icon

French multinational TotalEnergies on Wednesday sold a 1.74 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy for Rs 2,778 crore through an open market transaction.

TotalEnergies, through its affiliate, TotalEnergies Renewables Indian Ocean Ltd, offloaded more than 2.86 crore (2,86,40,138) equity shares, representing a 1.74 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy, as per the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 970 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 2,778.09 crore.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

After the latest transaction, TotalEnergies' holding in Adani Green Energy has declined to 17.25 per cent from 18.99 per cent. TotalEnergies, through its two affiliates, TotalEnergies Solar Wind Indian Ocean Ltd and TotalEnergies Renewables Indian Ocean Ltd, owned stakes in the firm.

Meanwhile, ace investor Madhu Kela's Cohesion Asset Management, Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF), Quant MF, Four Dimensions Securities (India) Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Vanguard, Amity Holdings Pvt Ltd, and BNP Paribas Financial Markets were among the buyers of Adani Green Energy's shares.

Shares of Adani Green Energy fell 1.14 per cent to close at Rs 987.50 apiece on the NSE.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×