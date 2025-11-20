Adani Enterprises Secures JAL With ₹14,500 Cr Offer, Shares Edge Up 1%

It was earlier reported that Gautam Adani’s ports-to-airports conglomerate outbid Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta for JAL. Vedanta had won a challenge process earlier this year, but its ₹17,000-crore proposal was reportedly conditional on JAL winning an ongoing legal case involving a 1,000-hectare land parcel in Greater Noida. The land, allocated for a sports city by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), was cancelled in 2019 after the company was found to have violated the lease agreement and defaulted on a ₹500-crore payment.