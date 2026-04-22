ACME Solar Achieves Over 2 GWh Battery Energy Storage Capacity In Rajasthan

ACME Solar on Wednesday said that it has operationalised more than 2 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity in Rajasthan.
The company said it plans to operationalise 10 GWh of BESS by 2027.
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is among the first Indian renewable energy players to achieve this scale of energy storage deployment, the company said in a statement.
With this, the company's total operational BESS capacity stands at 591.18 MW/ 2031.24 MWh across various subsidiaries in Rajasthan.
These BESS projects are designed to enhance grid reliability and optimise power utilisation by charging batteries during non-peak demand periods and discharging during peak demand periods.
This capability will play a critical role in balancing energy supply and demand while improving the overall grid stability, it said.
ACME Solar has a diversified portfolio of 8,071 MW, spanning solar, wind, energy storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions. It has an operational contracted capacity of 2,990 MW and 2.0 GWh of BESS capacity, along with an under-construction contracted capacity of 5,081 MW, including 15 GWh of BESS installation.
The compay said its portfolio of under-construction projects with power purchase agreements stands at 3,280 MW.