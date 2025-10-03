Abu Dhabi’s IHC Triggers Open Offer After $1 bn Sammaan Capital Deal

“This $1 billion investment reaffirms our commitment to supporting Sammaan Capital in its next phase of development, including the adoption of AI to enhance lending and credit solutions, and to contributing meaningfully to India’s financial ecosystem,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC. The Royal Group, owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling dynasty, is the largest shareholder of IHC. The company’s chairman is Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who also serves as the UAE’s National Security Advisor.