ABB India Bags Order Worth ₹174 Cr from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power

ABB India on Friday said it has bagged an order worth ₹173.55 crore for supply of wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power.
The monthly deliveries of the supply order will start from January 2026 till December 2026, a regulatory filing said.
"ABB India Ltd has accepted an order on August 28, 2025 at 7 PM IST for supply of wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power Private Ltd, Chennai," it stated.
Broad consideration or size of the supply order was ₹173.55 crore.
The order is for manufacture and supply of wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets on built to print basis from ABB India Nelamangala factory premises.