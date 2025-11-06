Inox Wind Bags New Orders Totalling 229 MW

Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Renewables, INOXGFL Group, said, "We are delighted to have received these significant orders totalling 229 MW from our valued partners. New customer orders as well as repeat orders from existing customers highlight the confidence which our clients place on our technology, execution capabilities, and long-term service excellence. Inox Wind continues to be a partner of choice for large renewable energy developers in India." According to Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind Ltd, the order inflows are strong endorsements of the company's advanced 3 MW class turbine technology as well as its growing footprint in renewable energy sector.