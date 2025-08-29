AHPI Withdraws Suspension of Cashless Hospitalisation Notice Served on Bajaj Allianz

Commenting on the issue, APHI Director General Girdhar Gyani said, "We urge all the insurers to work in partnership with hospitals and restore cashless services, as the disruption is placing an unfair financial and emotional burden on patients. They also need to engage with the member hospitals regularly to revise outdated rates, setting up transparent grievance mechanisms, and respecting clinical autonomy." On August 22, AHPI announced its intent to suspend cashless hospitalisation services by its member hospitals for customers of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance from September 1, 2025.