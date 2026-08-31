Nav Wireless Deploys India-Developed Optical Communication Link In New Zealand

Deep-tech company Nav Wireless Technologies on Monday announced the successful deployment of a free-space optical communication (FSOC) link across Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour in New Zealand.
The project, executed in collaboration with its regional partner 9Rayz, marks a significant international real-world application of optical wireless communication technology developed in India, the Ahmedabad-headquartered company said in a statement.
The deployment serves as a live environment for researchers at the University of Auckland to study and advance FSOC technology outside controlled laboratory conditions.
FSOC enables high-capacity data transmission between two locations using highly directional beams of light through the atmosphere, eliminating the need for physical fibre cables.
This technology is specifically relevant in areas where installing traditional fibre infrastructure is challenging, costly or takes a long time, such as in waterways, remote areas, rugged landscapes, temporary networks and systems that need enhanced communication reliability.
"This deployment is significant for us because it demonstrates how technology developed in India can work alongside international research expertise, regional partners and real-world connectivity requirements. India has strong engineering and scientific capabilities, and our objective is to translate that strength into globally relevant intellectual property, products and communication technologies.
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"Our approach is to innovate in India, collaborate globally and create technologies that can address connectivity challenges across markets," said Hardik Soni, co-founder and CTO of Nav Wireless Technologies.