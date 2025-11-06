SEBI’s New Rule and the Startup Squeeze at Pre-IPOs

Family Offices: The New Bridge Capital

India’s family offices are emerging as natural replacements. Their numbers have grown from 45 in 2018 to nearly 300 in 2024, and over 40% have doubled allocations to startups and VC funds. Direct investments now form half their private-market portfolios.

Unlike mutual funds, family offices invest their own capital, allowing them to take longer-term, higher-risk positions. They can move faster, negotiate deeper governance rights, and build patient relationships with founders. This also means the market becomes more relationship-driven and selective, rewarding transparent and well-governed startups.

How Founders Should Respond

Startups must adapt across financing, governance, and communication: