When Trust Becomes More Valuable than Cost: How a Series of Security Incidents Is Threatening India’s IT Services Industry

There's another advantage we (India) have long relied on that's quietly disappearing - our English proficiency. While countries like China produced equally talented developers, language barriers limited their ability to communicate directly with Western clients. Indian developers could jump on calls, write documentation, and interact with stakeholders in fluent English. That was worth something. But AI's linguistic capabilities have made this advantage almost irrelevant. AI translates between languages with near-perfect accuracy, understands context, and can even annotate code in whatever language the client prefers. A developer in Beijing or São Paulo can now communicate as seamlessly with a New York client as someone in Bangalore. The language USP that Indian developers commanded is evaporating just as surely as the cost advantage.