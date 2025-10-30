BRICS+ Could Reshape Global Trade and Reduce Dollar Dependence—Here's How

The changing world order and dynamics have inevitably given rise to the emergence of BRICS as a strategic grouping to rewrite several economic and political dimensions on this globe. BRICS was neither conceptualized as anti-hegemonic nor institutionalised to delegitimise the world order. The raison d’etre of BRICS, at the time of its conception, was to facilitate the rise of multipolarity and reforms in global institutions in accordance with the changing economic and demographic landscape of the world. The consistence and coherence of the objectives of this otherwise unconventional grouping of politically and economically diverse countries have helped it earn a niche and fame no other institution or group has ever earned. The potential of the grouping has been a growing concern for some countries who remained unquestionable on their respective geo political and geo economic policies. Perhaps, that could be the reason why the BRICS is looked up with both awe as well as skepticism around the world.