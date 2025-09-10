India’s Deep-Tech Start-Ups Are Finally Scaling Revenues

Two events may accelerate this: use of AI helping with faster elimination of wrong choices in product development and the emergence of a few select spaces where there is ecosystem-like behaviour such as space technology. Both of these could significantly reduce the most distasteful part of deep-tech investing, which is the long wait time.



At that point, the emergence of 10–20 deep-tech start-ups with $100mn+ revenue run-rates and $1bn+ valuations will offer the venture capital (VC) industry the proof it needs. VCs will start to believe that taking S-curve risks is worth it because even a single successful outcome has the potential to return the entire fund.



Having said that, deep-tech investors like us worry about one thing in particular as we watch this transition intently. Deep-tech founders are typically very strong at building core technology. They are skilled at working within resource and engineering constraints but often operate in a vacuum isolated from customers and market signals during the early years.