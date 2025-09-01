Technology is no longer neutral. Nations now wield it as a geopolitical weapon. The US has already banned exports of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips to China and Russia, and has even sought to restrict how much India can buy. In another surprising move, the Trump administration has decided to take a 10% stake in Intel to underline its seriousness about the AI race. It won't be a stretch to say that large language models trained in Beijing will never serve Indian interests, just as American ones will always advance America’s.