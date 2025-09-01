A

As investors, we always want more and more founders to show up so we can deploy more high-quality capital behind the highest-quality founders. So, the answer is yes and no.

When I joined Lightspeed in 2018, I probably saw one or two deep tech or frontier-tech companies a month. Now, in just one week, I’ve seen a company trying to cure depression with a headset, a brain-computer interface company installing headsets on animals to translate what they’re feeling to human owners, a robotics company and a nuclear-fusion company.

So yes, things are coming up. When we invested in Pixxel Space, it was one of just 20–25 companies in the entire region doing anything in space tech. Now there are over 300 companies, a 10x improvement in four years. Compared to China or the US, we still have a long way to go, but compared to India five years ago, there’s a lot of momentum.