Of the said projects, three mines cost Rs 500 crore and above, five Rs 150 crore and above but less than Rs 500 crore, two Rs 100 crore and above but less than Rs 150 crore, one Rs 50 crore and above but less than Rs 100 crore and one Rs 20 crore and above but less than Rs 50 crore, according to the company's report.