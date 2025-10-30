India’s Renewable Push Could Render Coal Expansion Plans Uneconomical—Here’s Why

At the same time, coal output crossed the milestone of 1bn tonnes of FY2024-25, with 88% usage by power sector. The Ministry of Power also announced in 2024 that the country would add almost 90 GW of new coal-fired capacity through 2032, increasing earlier target by more than 60%. This dual approach indicates a contradiction, as increasing coal capacity alongside growing renewables could complicate the pace and nature of coal phase-down, reported ET.