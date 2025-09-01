But the world today looks very different. Inflation eats into FD returns, gold does not always shine and real estate is no longer the one-way street it used to be. Meanwhile India is one of the fastest growing economies and our markets reflect that growth. Buying decisions are now impulsive, EMIs have replaced saving goals and lifestyle cannot wait. The question has shifted: Why should I save? I would rather invest smartly to grow my wealth. Yes, there is risk and that is acceptable.