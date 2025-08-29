YES Bank Shares Soar 4% on Buzz Over SMBC’s $1.8-bln Investment

The buzz around restructuring and its positive impact on YES Bank’s growth outlook has triggered an over 14% spike in shares of the lender over the last six months. Even in today’s session, trading volumes in the counter were high on the back of the growing optimism over the lender’s future growth. As many as 16 crore shares of YES Bank changed hands in trade thus far, already surpassing the one-month daily traded average of seven crore shares.