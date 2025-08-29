India's GDP Grows 7.8% in Q1: Govt Data

The NSO statement said, "Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in Q1 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at ₹47.89 lakh crore, against ₹44.42 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2024-25, registering a growth rate of 7.8%. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q1 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at ₹86.05 lakh crore, against ₹79.08 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.8%." It also stated that mining & quarrying (-3.1%) and electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services sector (0.5%) has seen moderated real growth rate during Q1 of FY 2025-26.