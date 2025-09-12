Balancing Growth and Guardrails: How India Can Engage with China while Staying on Track for its Economic Ambitions

Two important facts need to be highlighted here. First, the entire tariff turbulence unleashed by Trump emanates from Navarro’s analysis of the rising trade deficit the US has with other countries. If New Delhi also worries about the trade deficit with China then it cannot blame Washington for raising tariffs. Trump, with his protectionist mindset, finds himself distanced and isolated. Speculation is rife about the wreckage of the US economy. Import is not evil; the devil lies in protection.



The US is the largest economy and also the largest importer. China is the second largest economy and also the second largest importer. If India wishes to grow, imports will grow too and China is probably the cheapest source of imports. History shows that raising barriers to imports has raised the prospects of wars. Second, fearing China’s dominance in bilateral trade is a thing of the past.