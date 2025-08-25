Chinese airlines have reportedly started booking slots at the Delhi airport.
The airlines, Air China, are mulling to kickstart direct operations from the upcoming winter season.
The development comes just a week after the representatives of India and China discussed to restore direct air connectivity.
Chinese airlines, including Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, and Shandong Airlines, have started booking slots at the Delhi airport and are eyeing to kickstart direct flight operations from the coming winter season. IndiGo is gearing up to relaunch flights to China’s Chengdu and Guangzhou, the Hindu Businessline reported. The development comes days after India and China committed to work towards improving their strained relations.
But before the Chinese carriers start operations, they will have to get operating authorisation, from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The authorisation, which is valid for five years, lapsed since Chinese carriers stopped operating from February 2020 onwards.
“The Chinese carriers are waiting for the green light and are hopeful of resuming service from the winter schedule,” the Hindu Businessline reported, citing a source. “Operating authorisation is valid for five years, and since Chinese carriers have not been flying to India since February 2020, that has lapsed,” the source added.
Foreign airlines require a permit from India’s aviation watchdog. The permit is granted only if foreign carriers are designated by their home country under a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA). Besides this, the airlines have to submit information like the names and nationality of its board members, operations manuals, details regarding their fleet, etc.
The development comes just a week after the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi visited India and met his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The representatives of both countries discussed boundary-related issues between India and China. Additionally, they discussed ways to restore direct air connectivity and facilitation of visas to businesses and media. The standoff between India and China, which began in 2020, impacted direct air travel between the two countries.
“Both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media, and other visitors in both directions,” MEA said in a statement on August 19.