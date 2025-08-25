The development comes just a week after the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi visited India and met his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The representatives of both countries discussed boundary-related issues between India and China. Additionally, they discussed ways to restore direct air connectivity and facilitation of visas to businesses and media. The standoff between India and China, which began in 2020, impacted direct air travel between the two countries.