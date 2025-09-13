A Skewed Welfare Portfolio: Leaning Away from State Building?

Besides, due to limited resources states must both target their transfers and either shift expenditures from elsewhere or increase fiscal deficits. 12 of the 15 states that recently implemented transfer schemes for women financed them by cutting revenue expenditures elsewhere. In low-capacity contexts, restructuring some of the exchequer toward transfers is welcome. Transfers are administratively simple.



They bypass leakage, corruption and market distortions inherent in subsidies. But leaning on them cannot come at the cost of neglecting the state’s broader welfare portfolio. Before states jump onto this bandwagon policymakers must recognise that transfers are not silver bullets. They impose trade-offs: large lump sums to few or smaller streams to more people.