Democracy is often measured by the number of people who vote, the strength of institutions, or the depth of freedoms. Yet there is one measure that cuts across all others: how much space does a democracy create for women? My recent participation in the U.S. State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) across Washington D.C., Boston in Massachusetts, Manchester in New Hampshire, Columbia and Lexington in South Carolina, and Salt Lake City in Utah brought this question into sharp focus.
To my surprise, I found that the United States the world’s oldest continuous democracy has made limited progress in bringing women into the political mainstream. India, by contrast, has moved faster on representation at the top levels, though it still has much work to do in strengthening the pipeline of women leaders at the grassroots.
The U.S. Paradox: Oldest Democracy, Slowest on Women
The U.S. only granted women voting rights in 1920, and Black women were effectively enfranchised only in 1965 almost two centuries after independence. In over 240 years, it has never elected a woman, President. Hillary Clinton’s run in 2016 and Kamala Harris’s election as Vice President in 2020 were historic moments, yet they remain exceptions rather than norms. Even today, women make up less than 30 percent of the U.S. Congress, a figure far below many younger democracies.
This was particularly striking because America otherwise prides itself on being a pioneer of rights and freedoms. At a time when it lectures the world on women’s equality, its own record of representation lags behind. The much-debated Equal Rights Amendment intended to constitutionally guarantee gender equality remains unratified, a reminder of how unfinished the journey still is.
India’s Contrast: Visibility at the Top
India’s story has been different. As a much younger democracy, we have seen women rise to the highest positions of power. Indira Gandhi served as Prime Minister, Pratibha Patil as President, and today Draupadi Murmu occupies the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the first tribal woman President. Nirmala Sitharaman heads the finance ministry of one of the world’s largest economies.
These examples matter. They show that in India, women are not confined to token roles but can and do occupy the highest seats of decision-making. The passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, guaranteeing 33 percent seats for women in legislatures, is another landmark reform. It ensures that women’s presence in politics will no longer depend only on exceptional individuals but will become a structural feature of our democracy.
Inspiration from Grassroots Leadership
During my U.S. journey, however, I also saw aspects of women’s leadership that India must learn from. In Lexington, South Carolina, Mayor Hazel Livingston inspired me deeply. A self-made leader who entered politics while raising two daughters after the early death of her husband, she rose from councillor to mayor. She knew her community personally, managed schools, disability-friendly initiatives, parks, and even civic beautification projects.
What this showed me is that when women enter governance, they bring empathy, accountability, and an everyday connection with citizens. India has no shortage of women leaders at the grassroots panchayat heads, municipal councillors, and local activists but we must strengthen this pipeline. Empowering women at the base ensures that more can rise to state assemblies, Parliament, and ministries.
Beyond Politics: Women and Social Challenges
Another area where the U.S. offered important lessons was women’s safety and welfare. Despite being a developed nation, domestic violence remains widespread in America. But what stood out was the seriousness with which institutions respond. Survivors have access to 24/7 hotlines, safe and dignified shelters, NGO–police partnerships, and legal, emotional, and financial assistance.
In India, by contrast, despite progressive laws, domestic violence often goes underreported. Many shelter homes remain underfunded or poorly managed. Here, we must learn from the U.S. example not because their society is free of the problem, but because their systems to address it are more structured and accountable.
Changing Global Perceptions of Indian Women
What gave me pride was how U.S. lawmakers and community leaders spoke about India. They increasingly see us as a modern, progressive, and spiritual nation. Our women leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, and diplomats are part of this story. From Chandrayaan to the G20, women have been at the center of India’s rise.
The Indian diaspora also plays a role. In every American city I visited, people admired how Indian women balance tradition with modernity, and how they bring cultural values into global workplaces and communities. This blending of confidence and rootedness is shaping a new global perception of Indian women not just as participants, but as leaders.
The Road Ahead: Mutual Lessons
What, then, is the takeaway? That no democracy can claim perfection. The U.S. reminds us that rights without representation are incomplete. India reminds the world that visibility at the top can coexist with deep cultural barriers that must still be broken. Both nations must strengthen women’s leadership not as an act of charity, but as a democratic necessity.
India must invest in women’s safety through 24/7 hotlines, safe and dignified shelters, strong NGO–police partnerships, and comprehensive legal, emotional, and financial assistance. The U.S. must confront its unfinished promises on gender equality and create genuine space for women in its highest offices.
Conclusion
The measure of a democracy is not just how many people vote, but whether women shape the laws, policies, and narratives that define the nation. India and the U.S. Walk different paths, but both journeys show that women’s empowerment is not a side issue it is central to the future of democracy itself.
If the 20th century belonged to male-led nation-states, the 21st century must belong to women-led democracies. India has shown what is possible. America must now catch up.
