Democracy is often measured by the number of people who vote, the strength of institutions, or the depth of freedoms. Yet there is one measure that cuts across all others: how much space does a democracy create for women? My recent participation in the U.S. State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) across Washington D.C., Boston in Massachusetts, Manchester in New Hampshire, Columbia and Lexington in South Carolina, and Salt Lake City in Utah brought this question into sharp focus.