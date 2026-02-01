Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that India is set to expand its high-speed rail network with seven new corridors.
"In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop 7 high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in parliament.
As per the announcement, the proposed rail corridors are: Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi and Varanasi to Siliguri.
The finance minister presented her ninth consecutive budget in the Parliament, where she said that the Centre had focused on “reforms over rhetoric”.
[This is a developing story]