  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Trumps dinner date with us tech worlds high iq people tim cook sam altman among invitees but musk missing

Economy and Policy

Trump’s Dinner Date with US Tech World’s ‘High IQ’ People: Tim Cook, Sam Altman among Invitees But Musk Missing

The executives, who gathered at the meeting, praised Trump and talked about their hopes for technological advancement while the President went around the table and asked executives about their investments in the country.

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Aditi Ray Chowdhury
Updated on:
Updated on:
U.S. President Trump meeting U.S. tech executives at White House.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Trump hosted tech executives at White House to discuss AI investments.

  2. Zuckerberg, Cook, Pichai, and Nadella revealed multi-billion-dollar commitments.

  3. Elon Musk absent, but OpenAI’s Sam Altman attended prominently.

  4. Melania Trump chaired AI Education task force with industry leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday invited a high-powered group of tech executives at the White House to showcase the research on artificial intelligence and talk about the investments that companies are making around the country.

Addressing at the center of a long table surrounded by who he called ‘high IQ people’, Trump said, “This is taking our country to a new level.”

It was the latest example of a delicate two-way courtship between Trump and tech leaders, several of whom attended his inauguration, Associated Press reported.

The executives, who gathered at the meeting, praised Trump and talked about their hopes for technological advancement while the President went around the table and asked executives about their investments in the country.

Sriram Vishwanathan, Founding Managing Partner of Celesta Capital - null
In a Tech-Driven World, No Nation Can Lead in Isolation: Sriram Vishwanathan on India–US Ties

BY Shruti Tripathi

Responding to Trump’s question on investments, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg said $600 billion and Apple’s Tim Cook echoed the same, while Google’s Sundar Pichai said $250 billion.

“What about Microsoft?” Trump asked. “That’s a big number.” To that, the company’s CEO Satya Nadella said it was up to $80 billion per year.

“Good,” Trump responded. “Very good.”

However, notably absent from this ‘high IQ’ gathering was the President’s once close friend and business tycoon Elon Musk. Once given the task to run the Department of Government Efficiency, under the Trump administration, the two had publicly parted ways earlier this year.

US President Donald Trump - X/@whitehouse
Trump’s "No More India Hiring" Ultimatum: What It Means for India-US Tech Ties

BY Shashank Bhatt

But what caught attention was the presence of one of Musk’s competitors in the AI space, Sam Altman of OpenAI.

Following the event, another afternoon meeting of the White House’s new Artificial Intelligence Education task force was hosted, chaired by first lady Melania Trump.

“The robots are here. Our future is no longer science fiction,” she said. Google’s Pichai, IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna and Code.org President Cameron Wilson were among those participating in the task force.

Additionally, the White House confirmed that the guest list for the dinner also included Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates; Google founder Sergey Brin; OpenAI founder Greg Brockman; Oracle CEO Safra Catz; Blue Origin CEO David Limp; Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra; TIBCO Software chairman Vivek Ranadive; Palantir executive Shyam Sankar; Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang; and Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×