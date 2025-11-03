  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. News
  4. Zupee to expand into ai driven interactive storytelling acquires australian firm nucanon

News

Zupee to Expand into AI-Driven Interactive Storytelling; Acquires Australian Firm Nucanon

Zupee, which has over 200 million registered users, plans to expand its product, technology, and design teams to support the new venture

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
LinkedIn
Online gaming platform Zupee Photo: LinkedIn
info_icon

Online gaming platform Zupee on Monday said it has acquired Sydney-based AI startup Nucanon to expand its capabilities into AI-powered interactive storytelling.

Post the acquisitions, Nucanon's founding team will head product innovation from Zupee's India headquarters in Gurugram, according to a company statement.

Zupee, which has over 200 million registered users, plans to expand its product, technology, and design teams to support the new venture.

Zupee - AmbitionBox
Zupee Taps Into Short-Format Content With 'Zupee Studio'

BY PTI

"For decades, we've been trapped between two worlds: the emotional depth of cinema and the agency of games. With Nucanon, we want to crack something fundamental — which is not just generating content but understanding narrative causality.

"We believe the Pixar of the next century won't emerge through traditional film or animation, but rather through interactive mix of videos and games. And we're going to build it from India for the world," Zupee Founder and CEO Dilsher Singh Malhi said.

Nucanon was previously backed by investors, including Skalata Ventures, Antler, Outlier Ventures, Paperclip Partners, LAUNCH Fund (Jason Calacanis), Born Ready Ventures (Futureverse), and Mark Aubrey (CEO, Sydney FC).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×