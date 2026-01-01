Vodafone Idea Gets ₹638-cr GST Penalty Order; to Take Legal Action Against It

In a BSE filing on Thursday, VIL informed: "Order passed under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming penalty of ₹ 6,37,90,68,254 along with the demand and interest as applicable." The order came from the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax, Ahmedabad, and was received on Wednesday, VIL said, adding that it pertains to "allegation of short payment of Tax and excess availment of Input Tax Credit".