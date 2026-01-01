  1. home
  2. News
  3. Vodafone idea gets 638 cr gst penalty order to take legal action against it

Vodafone Idea Gets ₹638-cr GST Penalty Order; to Take Legal Action Against It

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Thursday said it has received about ₹638-crore GST penalty order from the Office of Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax, Ahmedabad

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shutterstock
Vodafone Idea Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Thursday said it has received about ₹638-crore GST penalty order from the Office of Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax, Ahmedabad.

In a statutory filing, Vodafone Idea said it disagrees with the order and will take legal action against it.

The filing comes just a day after debt-laden telco received a major relief on its Adjusted Gross Revenue dues, with the Union Cabinet on Wednesday deciding to freeze its dues along with a 5-year payment moratorium and allowing capped AGR dues to be reassessed.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

In a BSE filing on Thursday, VIL informed: "Order passed under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming penalty of ₹ 6,37,90,68,254 along with the demand and interest as applicable." The order came from the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax, Ahmedabad, and was received on Wednesday, VIL said, adding that it pertains to "allegation of short payment of Tax and excess availment of Input Tax Credit".

Related Content
Related Content

"The maximum financial impact is to the extent of tax demand, interest, and penalty levied. The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate legal action(s) against the same," Vodafone Idea said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×