  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. Investors
  4. Wizcommerce bags 8 mn in series a from peak xv blume ventures other investors

Investors

WizCommerce Bags $8 Mn in Series A from Peak XV, Blume Ventures, Other Investors

WizCommerce, an AI-powered B2B ecommerce start-up, has secured $8 million in Series A funding led by Peak XV Partners. The company plans to scale its US and India operations, with new hires in sales and marketing and deeper investment in AI technology to transform distributor workflows

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Alka Jain
Updated on:
Updated on:
WizCommerce cofounder Divyaanshu Makkar and Vikas Garg
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • WizCommerce raises $8 million Series A led by Peak XV Partners

  • Investors include Blume Ventures, Z47, Alpha Wave

  • Funds to expand in India & US, hire sales/marketing teams

AI-led B2B ecommerce start-up WizCommerce has raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India). The round also saw participation from Blume Ventures, Z47, Alpha Wave, and some existing investors.

The start-up plans to use the fresh capital for hiring marketing and sales professionals in both India and the US. Besides this, the platform will also strengthen its focus on product, technology, and AI to drive the overseas expansion.

“In a few years, AI will be core to how this industry moves – orders will write themselves, content will be auto-generated, and reps will have superpowers. That’s the future we are building,” said Div Makkar, cofounder and CEO of WizCommerce.

Founded in 2020 by former Bessemer Venture Partners Divyaanshu Makkar and former Zomato executive Vikas Garg, WizCommerce is an AI-based platform that helps B2B wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers to streamline their sales cycle.

Zilo founders Padmakumar Pal and Bhavik Jhaveri - null
Peak XV Partners Eyes First Quick-Commerce Bet with $5 Mn Funding in Zilo

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

It claims that more than 700 sales representative and over 300k buyers are already using the WizCommerce platform across categories like home décor, furniture, lighting, gift, and general merchandise.

“Reps tell us it’s the tool they open first, and buyers appreciate the simpler ordering process. It’s uncommon to see a platform improve internal workflows and customer experience at once. It is on track to become a core part of the wholesale distribution tech stack,” said Rishen Kapoor, VP at Peak XV Partners.

With its new fundraise, WizCommerce will double down on AI to build an AI workforce for distributors across both back and front office functions. Currently, the start-up is already working with many of the category-leading distributors in the industry, including Turkana Foods, Dakota’s Best, Avandium Trading, Arteriors Home, and Loloi Rugs. 

Ex-Kae Capital Investor Natasha Malpani Launches ₹200 Cr AI Start-Ups-Focused VC Fund - null
Ex-Kae Capital Investor Natasha Malpani Launches ₹200 Cr AI Start-Ups-Focused VC Fund

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Related Content
Related Content

India’s B2B ecommerce space is gaining rapid traction, fuelled by wider digital adoption, deeper smartphone reach and supportive regulations. Globally, B2B ecommerce has outpaced B2C by a wide margin, with its market value estimated at more than $20 trillion.

Digital marketplaces are further reshaping this shift, as buyers increasingly demand smooth, consumer-grade purchasing experiences.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×