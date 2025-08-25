WizCommerce Bags $8 Mn in Series A from Peak XV, Blume Ventures, Other Investors

WizCommerce raises $8 million Series A led by Peak XV Partners
Investors include Blume Ventures, Z47, Alpha Wave
Funds to expand in India & US, hire sales/marketing teams
AI-led B2B ecommerce start-up WizCommerce has raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India). The round also saw participation from Blume Ventures, Z47, Alpha Wave, and some existing investors.
The start-up plans to use the fresh capital for hiring marketing and sales professionals in both India and the US. Besides this, the platform will also strengthen its focus on product, technology, and AI to drive the overseas expansion.
“In a few years, AI will be core to how this industry moves – orders will write themselves, content will be auto-generated, and reps will have superpowers. That’s the future we are building,” said Div Makkar, cofounder and CEO of WizCommerce.
Founded in 2020 by former Bessemer Venture Partners Divyaanshu Makkar and former Zomato executive Vikas Garg, WizCommerce is an AI-based platform that helps B2B wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers to streamline their sales cycle.
It claims that more than 700 sales representative and over 300k buyers are already using the WizCommerce platform across categories like home décor, furniture, lighting, gift, and general merchandise.
“Reps tell us it’s the tool they open first, and buyers appreciate the simpler ordering process. It’s uncommon to see a platform improve internal workflows and customer experience at once. It is on track to become a core part of the wholesale distribution tech stack,” said Rishen Kapoor, VP at Peak XV Partners.
With its new fundraise, WizCommerce will double down on AI to build an AI workforce for distributors across both back and front office functions. Currently, the start-up is already working with many of the category-leading distributors in the industry, including Turkana Foods, Dakota’s Best, Avandium Trading, Arteriors Home, and Loloi Rugs.
India’s B2B ecommerce space is gaining rapid traction, fuelled by wider digital adoption, deeper smartphone reach and supportive regulations. Globally, B2B ecommerce has outpaced B2C by a wide margin, with its market value estimated at more than $20 trillion.
Digital marketplaces are further reshaping this shift, as buyers increasingly demand smooth, consumer-grade purchasing experiences.