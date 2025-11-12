Bombay Shaving Company Raises ₹136 Cr as D2C Brand Gears Up for IPO

Bombay Shaving Company raises ₹136 crore led by Sixth Sense Ventures
Funds to fuel retail growth, marketing, and IPO readiness
Brand expands beyond men’s grooming into women’s care with Bombae
D2C personal care brand Bombay Shaving Company has raised ₹136 crore in a funding round led by existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures. The fundraise, which was a mix of primary and secondary infusion, also saw participation from CEO Shantanu Deshpande, former cricketer Rahul Dravid, and a host of undisclosed family offices along with the HNIs.
The Mumbai-based start-up plans to expand its omnichannel presence, deepen retail reach, and invest in brand-building to strengthen leadership across high-growth segments. This fundraise serves as a step to consolidate as the brand gears up for a potential IPO.
“Focusing on fast-evolving consumer needs, designing high-quality products at competitive prices, and building brand remains core to what we do. We intend to continue this performance and take the company public soon,” said Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company.
Founded in 2016 by Deshpande, Bombay Shaving Company started as a D2C men’s grooming brand. Since then, it has expanded into newer categories like face washes and perfumes. Apart from men’s products, the company also operates Bombae, which sells products for women such as wax strips, trimmers, razors, etc.
The company has adopted an omnichannel distribution strategy as it sells products via its own website, ecommerce, quick commerce platforms, and offline stores. It directly competes with large global giants like Gillette and Philips.
On the financial front, the company continues to deliver strong financial performance as it has clocked net revenue run-rate of ₹550 crore and achieved PAT profitability in the financial year 2025. It is growing at a rate of 20% quarter over quarter, with presence across all major online platforms and national retail chains.
“We have delivered market beating growth and consumer love and will continue to focus on getting better every day. We have not even scratched the surface of India’s deep markets,” said Deepak Gupta, cofounder and COO of Bombay Shaving Company.
Before this, the D2C brand had secured ₹24 crore in debt funding in April last year. It faces competition from homegrown players such as Beardo, The Man Company, and Ustraa, along with established global names like Gillette and Philips.
The company operates in India’s fast-expanding D2C segment, projected to reach a $300 billion valuation by 2030, driven by increasing digital penetration, changing consumer preferences, and continuous brand innovation.