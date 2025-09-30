Assessli Raises ₹44 Cr from Foxhog Ventures to Build Large Behavioral AI Models

Raised ₹44 crore in its first institutional round led by Foxhog Ventures
Plans to expand into US and UK markets
Focus on enhancing technology and hiring more tech talent
AI start-up Assessli has raised ₹44.crore from Foxhog Ventures in its first institutions funding round. The platform will use the fresh capital to expand into new global markets like the US and the UK, boost technology for commercialization, and hire more tech talent.
The start-up was founded in 2022 by Suraj Biswas, Sourabh Gupta, and Aruna Dey. Its proprietary LBMs (large behavioral models) use data from genomics, psychology, and digital life to build accurate digital twins of individuals. The company claimed to have 99% personalisation accuracy compared to other existing systems which has accuracy around 60%.
It has filed patents in India and begun training its models on more than 20 million data points of proprietary data. Their technology can be applied in various sectors like education, healthcare, HR, finance, and robotics with expansion into other industries.
“The next decade will be driven by technologies that go beyond processing language to real comprehension of human behavior. With a global AI market worth $10 trillion on the horizon…,” said Tarun Poddar, CEO of Foxhog Ventures.
Indian AI Start-Ups Ecosystem
The funding comes amid growing investor's confidence for AI, as capital continues to flow steadily into India's AI ecosystem. Over the past few years, Indian AI start-ups have collectively raissed more than $1.5 billion, as per Inc42 data.
However, investment in foundation AI, which is critical for core technological sovereignty, remains limited at just $120 million. It poses potential risks to India's strategic autonomy in key sectors.
To address this gap, the government launched the IndiaAI Mission last year, aiming to develop indigenous AI models and strengthen research and development efforts. With a total allocation exceeding ₹10,000 crore, the initiative has selected domestic AI start-ups, including Sarvam AI, Soket, Gnani.ai, and Fractal Analytics, to build homegrown models that serve national priorities.
In line with its global AI ambitions backed by a comprehensive plan that entails enhanced AI infrastructure and local language model development, India has also announced availability of 16,000 more GPUs that would take the compute facility available to start-ups and researchers here to 34,000, with the support of industry partners.
The expanded compute capacity on cloud will provide a common computational AI platform for training and inference, crucial to develop indigenous foundational models and AI solutions tailored to the Indian context.
The compute facility supercharged with 34,000 GPUs will enable India to develop AI ecosystem in a big way.