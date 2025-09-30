  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. Investors
  4. Assessli raises 44 cr from foxhog ventures to build large behavioral ai models

Investors

Assessli Raises ₹44 Cr from Foxhog Ventures to Build Large Behavioral AI Models

AI start-up Assessli has raised ₹44 crore from Foxhog Ventures in its first institutional funding round. The company plans to use the funds to accelerate global expansion into markets such as the US and UK, enhance its technology for commercial applications, and grow its technology team

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Alka Jain
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assessli Raises ₹44 Cr from Foxhog Ventures to Build Large Behavioral AI Models
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Raised ₹44 crore in its first institutional round led by Foxhog Ventures

  • Plans to expand into US and UK markets

  • Focus on enhancing technology and hiring more tech talent

AI start-up Assessli has raised ₹44.crore from Foxhog Ventures in its first institutions funding round. The platform will use the fresh capital to expand into new global markets like the US and the UK, boost technology for commercialization, and hire more tech talent.

The start-up was founded in 2022 by Suraj Biswas, Sourabh Gupta, and Aruna Dey. Its proprietary LBMs (large behavioral models) use data from genomics, psychology, and digital life to build accurate digital twins of individuals. The company claimed to have 99% personalisation accuracy compared to other existing systems which has accuracy around 60%.

It has filed patents in India and begun training its models on more than 20 million data points of proprietary data. Their technology can be applied in various sectors like education, healthcare, HR, finance, and robotics with expansion into other industries.

“The next decade will be driven by technologies that go beyond processing language to real comprehension of human behavior. With a global AI market worth $10 trillion on the horizon…,” said Tarun Poddar, CEO of Foxhog Ventures.

Emergent cofounders Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha - null
Agentic AI Start-Up Emergent Raises $23 Mn in Series A from Lightspeed, Other Investors

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Indian AI Start-Ups Ecosystem

The funding comes amid growing investor's confidence for AI, as capital continues to flow steadily into India's AI ecosystem. Over the past few years, Indian AI start-ups have collectively raissed more than $1.5 billion, as per Inc42 data.

However, investment in foundation AI, which is critical for core technological sovereignty, remains limited at just $120 million. It poses potential risks to India's strategic autonomy in key sectors.

To address this gap, the government launched the IndiaAI Mission last year, aiming to develop indigenous AI models and strengthen research and development efforts. With a total allocation exceeding ₹10,000 crore, the initiative has selected domestic AI start-ups, including Sarvam AI, Soket, Gnani.ai, and Fractal Analytics, to build homegrown models that serve national priorities.

NY-Based BAT VC Launches $100 M India Fund to Back Early-Stage Deep-Tech and AI Startups - null
NY-Based BAT VC Launches $100 M India Fund to Back Early-Stage Deep-Tech and AI Startups

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Related Content
Related Content

In line with its global AI ambitions backed by a comprehensive plan that entails enhanced AI infrastructure and local language model development, India has also announced availability of 16,000 more GPUs that would take the compute facility available to start-ups and researchers here to 34,000, with the support of industry partners.

The expanded compute capacity on cloud will provide a common computational AI platform for training and inference, crucial to develop indigenous foundational models and AI solutions tailored to the Indian context.

The compute facility supercharged with 34,000 GPUs will enable India to develop AI ecosystem in a big way.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×