Tamchy SFIT Named Asia-Pacific's Top Rising Star in fDi's Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2026

Established by law in July 2025, Tamchy SFIT was formally inaugurated by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on 3 July 2026, less than a year later. Built from the ground up, the jurisdiction operates on the principles of English common law, with its own financial regulator, an International Dispute Resolution Centre and a single-window digital registrar. A special tax regime guarantees a 0% rate on profits, dividends, capital gains and VAT for 49 years, and allows 100% foreign ownership. The model is designed to accommodate a wide range of businesses, from funds, family offices and holding companies to international trading firms, fintech businesses and other innovation-driven enterprises.