Former Groww Team Launch Onto, A Customer-First Travel Platform, With USD 1 Million In Pre-Seed Funding

Jagdeep Singh, Co-founder, Onto, said, “The travel industry is built around transactions, so the moment you pay, everyone stops caring. We started Onto to be the platform that stays on your side after you book. Today, that means refunding you when your hotel's price drops, wherever you booked it. Tomorrow, it means looking after your entire trip, bringing every booking into one place, and using AI to show you only what matters to you, and why."