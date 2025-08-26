Odoo Community Days India 2025 Sets New Benchmark For Open Source Business In Gandhinagar

More than 250 exhibitors, from ERP consultants to technology startups, showcased integrations that optimize processes end to end. Among them, 94.3 My FM also took part with a dedicated stall, standing alongside Odoo partners, tech innovators, and business manufacturers. Their live FM coverage from the venue extended the event’s energy to mainstream audiences, bridging India’s entrepreneurial community with the wider public. This collaborative exhibitor presence illustrated how Odoo is building an ecosystem of companies that grow together, with a particular focus on empowering India’s 66 million MSMEs to transition from spreadsheets to scalable ERP.