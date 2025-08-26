Odoo Community Days India 2025 Sets New Benchmark For Open Source Business In Gandhinagar

Sponsored Content
Odoo Community Days India 2025 emerged as India’s largest tech and business gathering, uniting more than 25,000 live participants and marking a vibrant celebration of open source innovation and enterprise growth. Hosted at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre on August 13 and 14, the event delivered a rich blend of strategic keynotes, hands on workshops, exhibitor showcases, and influencer driven sessions, underscoring Odoo’s commitment to democratizing business applications for India’s fast scaling companies.
Record-Breaking Engagement and Inclusive Learning
The prelude to the main conference featured two days of Smart Classes (August 11 and 12), equipping finance, HR, and operations leaders with practical skills. Simultaneously, the Odoo Hackathon 2025 secured entries in both the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for the largest 24 hour offline recruitment hackathon, with more than 18,000 registrations, 8,800 virtual participants, and 1,000 finalists collaborating in real time. An MBA-focused Business Challenge further enriched the experience, as students applied Odoo’s modules to solve authentic industry scenarios, fostering a bridge between academia and enterprise.
High Impact Keynotes and Unfiltered Access
On August 13, Fabien Pinckaers, Odoo’s Founder and CEO, highlighted India as one of Odoo’s fastest-growing markets and unveiled strategic priorities for Odoo 19, including deeper AI integration and enhanced modularity for SMEs. Mantavya Gajjar, Managing Director of Odoo India, followed with an in depth partner ecosystem roadmap, affirming plans to expand local development and strengthen MSME support. A Lunch with the CEO offered unprecedented access, as more than 200 attendees strategized on scaling operations and entrepreneurship in an informal roundtable with Fabien.
Immersive Exhibits and Real World Demos
Across all halls, more than 200 sessions ran continuously, covering finance, HR, CRM, retail, manufacturing, and e-commerce. The Odoo POS Café demonstrated contactless ordering via Odoo Point of Sale, and the Odoo Smart Mart simulated a live inventory workflow, reinforcing the platform’s real world applicability. The Odoo Store, brimming with official merchandise, became a networking hub for partners and end users alike.
More than 250 exhibitors, from ERP consultants to technology startups, showcased integrations that optimize processes end to end. Among them, 94.3 My FM also took part with a dedicated stall, standing alongside Odoo partners, tech innovators, and business manufacturers. Their live FM coverage from the venue extended the event’s energy to mainstream audiences, bridging India’s entrepreneurial community with the wider public. This collaborative exhibitor presence illustrated how Odoo is building an ecosystem of companies that grow together, with a particular focus on empowering India’s 66 million MSMEs to transition from spreadsheets to scalable ERP.
Influencers, Innovation, and Networking
The event roster featured leading creators including Aman Gupta, Ranveer Allahbadia, Sharan Hegde, and many others, whose sessions blended business insight with cultural relevance, resonating strongly with younger audiences and amplifying the community buzz. Highlights of Odoo’s upcoming version further elevated the event’s impact.
True to its open source ethos, every session, demo, and resource was offered free of charge, embodying Odoo’s philosophy that business tools should be as open as the community they serve.
The entire event was managed end to end by Odoo employees, from logistics to stage design, lighting, audio, and hospitality, showcasing Odoo’s spirit of teamwork and ownership.
Following the massive success of the event, the Odoo team looks forward to welcoming you again next year with an even better experience.
