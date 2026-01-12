National Jute Board – Weaving India’s Sustainable Growth and Rural Prosperity

For centuries, jute – India’s golden fibre – has been deeply interwoven with the country’s agrarian economy and cultural heritage, particularly in eastern India. Today, as the world grapples with climate change, plastic pollution, and fragile supply chains, jute has re-emerged not just as a relic of the past, but as a strategic material of the future. At the heart of this transformation is the National Jute Board, operating under the Ministry of Textiles, steering the sector towards national relevance and global leadership.