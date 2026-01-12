Kurukshetra To Boardroom: From Transactional To Transformational Leadership Through The Lens Of The Mahabharata

Transformational leaders articulate a compelling vision, encourage independent thinking, and invest deeply in people’s growth. Krishna exemplified these traits during the Kurukshetra war. At its outset, Arjuna was overwhelmed by doubt and moral conflict, unwilling to fight his own kin. Krishna did not issue orders; instead, through the Bhagavad Gita, he reframed Arjuna’s perspective, elevating him from emotional paralysis to purposeful action. By aligning duty with a higher cause, Krishna transformed Arjuna into a focused and decisive leader, altering the course of the war.