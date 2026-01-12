Fueling The Past, Powering The Future: NLC India’s Nation-Building Journey

As Outlook commemorates 30 years of chronicling India’s transformational journey, few institutions mirror the nation’s development arc as closely as NLC India Limited. From pioneering lignite mining in the 1950s to emerging as a formidable clean energy player today, NLC India stands as a testament to how public sector enterprises have quietly but decisively powered India’s growth story. In an exclusive interaction, the CMD of NLC India reflects on legacy, leadership, sustainability, and the road to Viksit Bharat 2047..
Outlook completes 30 years of chronicling India’s growth story. As one of the country’s iconic PSUs, how do you see NLC India’s journey mirroring the nation’s own developmental evolution?
NLC India’s journey is deeply intertwined with India’s own post-independence aspirations. Incorporated in 1956, with lignite mining commencing in 1957 and power generation in 1962, the organization was born out of a national imperative—to catalyse industrial development by harnessing indigenous resources. The Neyveli project was envisioned not merely as an energy venture, but as an engine of regional and economic transformation.
From the very beginning, sustainability has been embedded in our DNA—long before it became a global imperative. Our mining operations were conceptualized around electric-powered specialized mining equipment and conveyor systems instead of internal combustion engines, significantly reducing emissions within mines. Groundwater management through artificial recharge wells and continuous aquifer monitoring was institutionalized decades ago to preserve ecological balance.
Today, sustainability stands as one of NLC India’s core values under the philosophy of “NLCIL Commits.” Our Green Agenda integrates People, Planet, and Profit, focusing on eco-restoration, afforestation, rainwater harvesting, biodiversity conservation, pollution control, climate change mitigation, and responsible water and energy management. In many ways, as India transitions towards a greener, self-reliant future, NLC India’s evolution reflects the nation’s own maturation—from resource-led growth to responsible and sustainable development.
From lignite mining to power generation and now renewable energy, what have been the defining milestones that established NLC India as a true nation-building enterprise?
The establishment of large-scale lignite mining at Neyveli was our first nation-building milestone, laying the foundation for reliable base-load power in southern India. This vision was realized through technological collaboration with the erstwhile USSR, leveraging proven mining technologies suited to the vast lignite reserves of the Neyveli basin.
Over time, our expansion into thermal power generation across multiple states strengthened regional grid stability. A defining shift came with our early and strategic entry into renewable energy in 2011. Today, with over 1,539 MW of solar and 51 MW of wind capacity, NLC India became the first CPSE to cross the 1 GW milestone in solar power generation.
Equally significant are our diversification initiatives—critical mineral mining, overseas ventures, and pioneering projects like the 50 MW solar plant on reclaimed mined-out land, lignite-to-methanol gasification, and ultra-supercritical thermal power plants equipped with advanced emission control systems. Each milestone has been guided not merely by commercial logic, but by national necessity.
Energy security remains central to India’s economic stability. How has NLC India balanced reliability, affordability, and sustainability?
Energy security is the backbone of economic resilience. At NLC India, we address this through an integrated and realistic approach. Our corporate planning envisions a balanced energy mix—with thermal power ensuring grid reliability and renewables progressively increasing as storage technologies mature.
Affordability is driven by operational efficiencies, economies of scale, and technological upgradation. Sustainability is ensured through advanced emission control systems, water stewardship, mine reclamation, ash utilisation, and progressive mine closure practices. Until large-scale storage solutions become viable, flexible thermal operations play a critical role in stabilising the grid amid rising renewable penetration. Our belief is clear: growth must be financially viable, technologically sound, and environmentally responsible.
PSUs are often silent enablers of inclusive development. How has NLC India contributed beyond energy?
NLC India’s contribution extends far beyond megawatts and mining. Since the 1950s, our presence has transformed entire regions—economically, socially, and culturally. From creating direct and indirect employment to nurturing MSMEs and ancillary industries, we have built robust local ecosystems. Our CSR initiatives reflect deep-rooted social commitment. Project JalParyapt, involving desilting and rejuvenation of 43 water bodies in Tamil Nadu, has benefitted nearly four lakh people and significantly improved groundwater levels. In healthcare, we have strengthened primary health centres, established dialysis facilities, and installed oxygen generation plants during the COVID-19 crisis. Education, sanitation, women empowerment, and support to aspirational districts remain priority areas. Ananda Illam, a first-of-its-kind elderly care initiative by any PSU, embodies our belief that development must be humane, inclusive, and dignified.
Sustainability is no longer optional. How is it embedded in NLC India’s long-term strategy?
Sustainability is not an add-on—it is integral to our business strategy. Responsible mining with concurrent reclamation, afforestation, and biodiversity conservation defines our operational philosophy. Lignite mining at NLC India is largely powered by green electricity generated from our own renewable assets, making mining operations significantly low-emission.
We pioneered Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion technology well before regulatory mandates, reducing NOx and SO₂ emissions. To date, over 2,600 hectares of mined land have been reclaimed, with afforestation across 2,188 hectares and nearly 28 lakh saplings planted. High-tech agriculture, water body creation, eco-parks, and eco-tourism initiatives have transformed mined-out areas into vibrant ecosystems.
As India accelerates its clean energy transition, what role will NLC India play?
NLC India is fully aligned with India’s target of achieving 50% non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. Our roadmap envisions 10 GW each of renewable and thermal capacity, alongside a 1 MTPA critical minerals portfolio—scaling further towards 2047. Our strength lies in executing large-scale projects with discipline and reliability. As a PSU, we also serve as a catalyst—demonstrating that clean energy transition can be inclusive, affordable, and nationally anchored.
How is technology reshaping NLC India’s future?
Technology adoption is central to our transformation. From predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring to mine automation and digital analytics, we are enhancing productivity, safety, and efficiency. Our R&D initiatives span lignite gasification, green hydrogen, fertiliser-grade humic acid, semiconductor applications, and innovative emission reduction techniques. Innovation, for us, is both a growth enabler and a future safeguard.
How do you personally define leadership in a nation-building PSU?
Leadership in a PSU carries dual responsibility—commercial excellence and national service. It demands integrity, long-term vision, and accountability to society, employees, policymakers, and future generations. In today’s climate-conscious world, leadership decisions must balance economic viability with environmental stewardship. True success lies in creating enduring national value.
Finally, what message would you like to share as Outlook celebrates 30 years?
As Outlook marks three decades of journalistic excellence, NLC India reaffirms its unwavering commitment to powering India responsibly. We are grateful to policymakers whose forward-looking frameworks have strengthened the power sector. With innovation, sustainability, and public trust as our guiding pillars, NLC India will continue to serve as a steadfast force in India’s journey towards a resilient, self-reliant, and sustainable future.