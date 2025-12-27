Saatvik Green Energy Bags Additional Solar Pumps Order from Maharashtra State Utility

Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy, said in the statement, "The receipt of this additional order from MSEDCL reinforces the growing momentum in our solar pump business and reflects continued confidence in Saatvik’s execution capabilities." The Company operates a 4.8 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing a greenfield integrated facility in Odisha with 4 GW module and 4.8 GW solar cell manufacturing capacity, strengthening its position as a multi-location, vertically integrated clean energy player.