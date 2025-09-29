  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Industry
  4. Oyster renewable energy arms gets 1844 cr project loan

Industry

Oyster Renewable Energy Arms Gets ₹1,844-Cr Project Loan

The company has achieved the financial closure for the solar-wind hybrid power project from Union Bank of India with a tenure of around 20 years

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
LinkedIn
Oyster Renewable Energy Photo: LinkedIn
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oyster Green Hybrid Three, subsidiary of Oyster Renewable Energy, secured ₹1,844 crore loan from Union Bank of India for a 342 MW hybrid project in Madhya Pradesh

  • Loan tenure is ~20 years, among the largest debt financings for hybrid renewables in the state

Oyster Green Hybrid Three, a subsidiary of Oyster Renewable Energy, has received a loan worth ₹1,844 crore for its 342 MW hybrid power project in Madhya Pradesh.

The company has achieved the financial closure for the solar-wind hybrid power project from Union Bank of India with a tenure of around 20 years, marking one of the largest debt financings for a hybrid renewable project in the state, Oyster Renewable Energy said in a statement on Monday.

The co-located solar-wind project will be connected to the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) grid, ensuring reliable and efficient power evacuation.

Related Content
Related Content

Oyster has also finalised a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) under captive power norms with a leading process industry unit.

The project is expected to displace nearly 8 lakh tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, making a significant contribution to India's decarbonisation targets.

Sweat, Tech and a Funding Freeze! India’s Fitness Tech Isn’t Slowing Down Even After Capital Crunch - null
Sweat, Tech and a Funding Freeze! India’s Fitness Tech Isn’t Slowing Down Even After Capital Crunch

BY Alka Jain

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×