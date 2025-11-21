Capillary Tech Shares Rise Over 5% In Debut Trade

Shares of Capillary Technologies India Ltd on Friday ended over 5% higher against the issue price of ₹ 577 after making a muted market debut.
The stock started trading at ₹560, a decline of 2.94% from the issue price on the BSE. However, later it bounced back and climbed 9.70% to ₹633 during the day. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 606.90, up 5.18%.
At the NSE, the stock got listed at ₹571.90, down 0.88%. Shares of the firm later recovered all the early lost ground and jumped 9.86% to ₹633.90 during intra-day trade. The stock finally ended at ₹606.50, registering a premium of 5.11%.
The company's market valuation stood at ₹4,813.43 crore.
The initial share sale of Capillary Technologies India Ltd got subscribed 52.95 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday.
The ₹877.5-crore IPO had a price band of ₹549-577 per share.
The IPO had a fresh issue of ₹345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares.
Capillary Technologies India offers artificial intelligence-based cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers globally to develop loyalty of its consumers and channel partners